Gracie Bell’s work lives on through her inspired quilting

As we continue our Black History Month Living History series, Mrs. Gracie M. Bell not only lived to share history, but she lived to preserve history too. Through quilting, Bell stitched special codes that once led slaves to freedom.

Gracie M. Bell not only loved knitting quilts, it was a gift she cultivated at a young age. But for Gracie, quilting wasn’t just a hobby.

Everyone has a story to tell and Mrs. Bell told hers as she lived and wove tapestry into history.

Earlier this month, Bell passed away after suffering a stroke, but she leaves her mark through her carefully stitched coverings.

