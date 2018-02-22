Can’t Miss Alabama spreads magic of The Illusionists and charm of Orange Beach Seafood Festival

Sports, plays and shows will keep you coming back for more.

‘The Illusionists’

“The Illusionists – Live On Broadway,” a family-friendly magic show, is Feb. 23-24 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The magic show features “The Daredevil,” “The Deductionist,” “The Inventor,” “The Manipulator” and “The Trickster.” The magic show is two hours and 40 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

Showtimes are Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $32 to $76.

Click for tickets or call, 800-745-3000.

For more information, visit the website.

Ah Ha Lim – The Manipulator. Colin Cloud – The Deductionists. Kevin James – The Inventor. Jonathan Goodwin – The Daredevil – Bed of Nails. Jeff Hobson – The Trickster

Driving Miss Daisy

The Pulitzer Prize-winning “Driving Miss Daisy” by Alfred Uhry and directed by Sam Wallace is at Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre (WOBT). The play concerns a Jewish woman living in Atlanta who is forced to accept that she can no longer drive for herself. Her son gets her a driver but the pair has a difficult time getting along in the beginning. The show runs through Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The play is suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $10 in advance.

Purchase tickets online at cc.prattvilleal.gov.

For more details, call 334-595-0854.

Visit the website at wobt.prattvilleal.gov.

The WOBT is located at 203 W. 4th St. in Prattville.

Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show

It is a great time to be in Orange Beach for the 26th annual Seafood Festival and Car Show. There will be seafood, specialty food, live music, a car show, arts and crafts and kid’s activities. The proceeds will support the Orange Beach Sports Association and youth sports. Click for the complete schedule.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 251-981-1524 or visit the website.

Enjoy a great weekend in Orange Beach at the Seafood Festival and Car Show.

Scottsboro Boys

As a part of Black History Month, explore the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center (SBMCC) in Scottsboro through Sunday, Feb. 25. Discover more about the trial of the Scottsboro Boys, see artifacts, exhibits and more.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 256-609-4202.

The SBMCC is at 428 W. Willow St.

Samford University basketball

Samford University women’s basketball vs. Chattanooga is Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Admission is free. Click for the schedule. Follow this link for season or group tickets. For any other questions, visit the website or call 205-726-3647.

The basketball game is at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham.

‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe.

The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, March 4 at the Mobile Museum of Art.

For more information, follow this link.

Winter Jazz Concert

Fort Payne’s Winter Jazz Concert is Saturday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. The performance is a dinner and show featuring a T.A.D. of Jazz. Enjoy a mixture of soul, gospel and jazz music.

Proceeds will support environmental education.

Click here for tickets.

Tickets purchased in advanced are $40.

To learn more, visit the website.

Follow the Winter Jazz Concert on Facebook.

For more information, call 256-845-3548.

The concert is at Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon located at 4322 Little River Trail NE in Fort Payne.