A night to remember for Eufaula’s seniors

Thinking of senior prom usually brings to mind high school. But recently, more than 70 residents of Crowne Health Care of Eufaula donned their party attire and attended a Mardi Gras-themed senior prom in their honor. For some, it was their first prom and, according to Linda Railey, facility administrator, the nursing home was alive all day with anticipation.

“Our residents got very little sleep … they’ve been so excited,” Railey said. “They thoroughly enjoyed watching the transformation of our dining room into a Mardi Gras ballroom and preparing for the evening.”

They had plenty of help getting ready for their big night. Crowne Health’s beautician, Doris Thomas, said she was busy all day helping with makeup and styling hair.

She had extra help from volunteers from Eufaula High School’s Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) class and Eufaula’s RSVP organization.

“We had the most fun getting our residents ready for tonight,” Thomas said. “It has been like Christmas morning here all day,” she laughed. In addition to the volunteers, Railey and Thomas said the entire staff assisted the residents, along with many family members and friends who took the opportunity to spend the day with loved ones.

The event was sponsored by the Southeast/Farley Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) chapter and, according to event chairman Brooke Goff, it was a labor of love. “My grandfather lived here before he passed away and the residents here have always been special to me. When we were looking for a worthy project, we knew we wanted to do something for the older residents in our community and my mind immediately came here and the chapter agreed.”

Along with music and refreshments, the residents enjoyed visiting with one another and family and friends. The dance floor was active and, of course, no prom would be complete without the crowning of a king and queen. That honor went to residents Willie Harris and Gracie Woodley.

“This has truly been a special occasion for our residents,” Railey said. “Literally, Alabama Power is lighting up the lives of these special people tonight, and we are very thankful.”