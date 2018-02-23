Alabama Power crews continue restoring outages in Puerto Rico while receiving praise for their efforts

For more than a month, some Alabama Power crews have helped restore outages in Puerto Rico. The island was hit by a hurricane last fall, causing substantial structural damage to homes and businesses and thousands of power outages.

Alabama Power crews joined crews from Gulf Power, Mississippi Power, and Georgia Power leaving out of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport Jan. 20 with the goal of helping get the lights restored.

[Alabama Power crews head to Puerto Rico to help restore outages]

As lights are coming back on, and a sense of normalcy returns, residents are taking time out to say thank you to the crews for their hard work.

[Alabama Power crews continue the work of power restoration]

Thanks for Alabama Power crews working to restore outages in Puerto Rico from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.