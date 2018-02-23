Alabama Power crews continue restoring outages in Puerto Rico while receiving praise for their efforts

For more than a month, some Alabama Power crews have helped restore outages in Puerto Rico. The island was hit by a hurricane last fall, causing substantial structural damage to homes and businesses and thousands of power outages.
Alabama Power crews joined crews from Gulf Power, Mississippi Power, and Georgia Power leaving out of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport Jan. 20 with the goal of helping get the lights restored.
[Alabama Power crews head to Puerto Rico to help restore outages]
As lights are coming back on, and a sense of normalcy returns, residents are taking time out to say thank you to the crews for their hard work.
[Alabama Power crews continue the work of power restoration]
Thanks for Alabama Power crews working to restore outages in Puerto Rico from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Young boy wears an Alabama Power safety hat while in Puerto Rico. (Alabama Power file)
Crews receive thanks in the form of cards, letters, notes and other items. (Alabama Power file)
Alabama Power crews work to restore power outages in Puerto Rico. Crews have been working for just over a month. (Alabama Power file)
Alabama Power crews work to restore power outages in Puerto Rico. Crews have been working for just over a month. (Alabama Power file)
A view from high above of Puerto Rico scenery and crews restoring outages in the distance. (Alabama Power file)
Alabama Power crews work to restore power outages in Puerto Rico. Crews have been working for just over a month. (Alabama Power file)
Alabama Power crews work to restore power outages in Puerto Rico. Crews have been working for just over a month. (Alabama Power file)
Staging area for crews to work on restoring outages in Puerto Rico. Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Gulf Power and Mississippi Power work together. (Alabama Power file)
Notes and gifts of gratitude for crews working to restore outages. (Alabama Power file)
Lineman restores outages in Puerto Rico. (Alabama Power file)
Crews huddle before work begins on outage restoration. (Alabama Power file)
A note of thanks for Alabama Power crews. (Alabama Power file)