Recipe: Strawberry Bread

Y’all, I LOVE this Strawberry Bread! It’s the perfect dessert, snack, even breakfast. Since it uses frozen strawberries, you can have this taste of summer year-round.

As you’ll see, the recipe calls for a light-colored pan. Here’s why: The lightly colored pan reflects more heat than a dark pan and your bread is less likely to burn. Just for illustration purposes, I baked one loaf in a dark, nonstick coated pan and one in a light-colored pan. You can see the results. But don’t fret, even though that loaf on the left was a little too dark, I just cut those edges off and ate it anyway. No waste here!

I’ve had several questions about the type of strawberries I use. Many folks have commented that their bread didn’t have the pretty pink color like mine. There’s a photo below of the strawberries I use. They are normally found at Winn-Dixie in the freezer section next to the frozen pie crusts.

Strawberry Bread

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Makes 2 loaves

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup chopped pecans

1 (15-ounce) container frozen sliced strawberries, thawed

1 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease two light-colored loaf pans with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, baking soda and cinnamon until combined. Stir in the pecans, strawberries, oil and eggs. Mix until just combined. Pour into the loaf pans and bake 55 minutes to 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaves comes out clean.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.