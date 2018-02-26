James Spann: Drier air pushing into Alabama

James Spann: Sunshine on its way for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Still raining over parts of east and south Alabama early this morning, but drier air is pushing into the northwest part of the state. The sky becomes partly sunny today with a high in the upper 60s for most communities. Tonight will be fair and cool; we drop into the 40- to 45-degree range early tomorrow morning.

SUNNY TUESDAY: Tomorrow will feature a good supply of sunshine; the high will be very close to 70 degrees. But clouds return tomorrow night as the front down to the south begins to move northward as a warm front.

MORE RAIN: Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with occasional rain showers likely; we could see some thunderstorms involved by Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk of severe weather defined just west of here, with a “marginal risk” clipping the northwest counties of our state.

The weather stays mild Wednesday with a high near 70 degrees. A surface low will deepen northwest of Alabama and by Thursday will be over Indiana with a trailing cold front. This will bring some risk of strong storms part of the day Thursday, but for now models show little surface-based instability, and the SPC does not have organized severe weather forecast on its outlook for Thursday. Rain amounts Wednesday and Thursday should be between 1 and 2 inches for north and central Alabama.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and cool. We start the day in the mid 30s, followed by a high in the low 60s. Then, we will enjoy a dry weekend for a change, with sunny, pleasant days and clear, chilly nights. Highs will be in the 65- to 70-degree range, with morning lows in the 30s. Some of the colder spots could see a light freeze early Saturday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another dry day, but showers return Tuesday and Tuesday night with an approaching cold front. Cooler, drier air follows for the latter half of the week.

TIME TO PLANT: NO. Every year we advise waiting until April 15; the risk of freezing temperatures will remain high through then.

