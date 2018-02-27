ABC Trust donates $100,000 to pay energy bills in Alabama

Alabama experienced record-setting high temperatures last week, a notable change from the prolonged freezing temperatures in January. Extreme temperatures cause many people to use more energy than usual and can lead to higher bills.

Today the Alabama Power-affiliated Alabama Business Charitable (ABC) Trust Fund announced it is donating $100,000 to Project SHARE and the Salvation Army.

“This winter has been one of extremes, from brutally cold to record-setting highs, and both take their toll on low-income families in particular,” said Dorothy Crosby, president of the ABC Trust and the energy services coordinator for the Jefferson County Committee on Economic Opportunity. “We want to do what we can to help customers pay their bills.”

ABC Trust is giving $50,000 to Project SHARE (Service to Help Alabamians with Relief on Energy) to help low-income customers who are age 60 and older and/or disabled.

Project SHARE is an energy assistance program administered by the Salvation Army in partnership with Alabama Power and rural electric cooperatives. The program recently extended its services to more customers by dropping its qualification age from 62 to 60.

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham will receive $50,000 to help customers who do not qualify for Project SHARE.

Customers wanting to apply for assistance through Project SHARE can visit their local Salvation Army office or call 205-328-2420.

Customers wanting to donate to the program can check the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill or sign up online at www.alabamapower.com/projectshare.

Since it was established in 1982, Project SHARE has provided more than $33 million from Alabama Power customers to help more than 385,000 families.

Alabama Power stockholders created the ABC Trust in 1992 to help energy assistance efforts in Alabama. The trust works with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and local community action agencies to help cover heating and cooling costs for low-income families and those who are facing short-term financial problems.

Since its inception, the trust has helped about 100,000 households and given more than $30 million to help Alabamians in need. The trust also offers grant programs that help nonprofit organizations make their facilities more energy efficient to better serve their clients, as well as programs that help low-income residential customers weatherize their homes.

Customers interested in assistance from ABC Trust programs can contact the community action agency in their county. To learn more about the ABC Trust, visit www.powerofgood.com. Click the “What We Do” tab, “Community Support” and then “ABC Trust.”