Mayor’s Masked Ball draws hundreds to Birmingham’s United Negro College Fund gala

The 2018 Birmingham Mayor’s Masked Ball drew hundreds of attendees to the area’s premier United Negro College Fund gala on Feb. 24 at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel Ballroom.

Mayor Randall Woodfin, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and dozens of elected officials and business, community and civic leaders were among those at the major social event, which raises public awareness and corporate and individual donations to support deserving students through the UNCF.

Musician/singer Alvin Garrett and singer Logan the Entertainer perform. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Dr. Jarralynne Agee attends the gala. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent Birmingham City Schools. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Former Birmingham Mayor William A. Bell. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Mr. and Mrs. Herschell Hamilton (left) are joined by Mr. and Mrs. Walvid King (right). (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Julion Scott joins Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Kamonte and April Kelly attend the gala. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Mrs. Melva Langford, wife of former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Event co-hosts Pastor and Mrs. John Gray. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Ronnie Rice and Henry Johnson enjoy the gala. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Senator Doug Jones speaks at the gala. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Former Gov. Don Siegelman attends the Masked Ball with his son. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Therese Badon, Vice President of Development UNCF. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times) Mrs. and Mrs. Greg Jones attend the gala. (Photo courtesy The Birmingham Times)

Seven member institutions are located in the Birmingham region:

Also filling the ballroom for the gala were volunteers, alumni and others who support UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures for all by getting students to and through college.

*Reprinted with permission from The Birmingham TImes.