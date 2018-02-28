Alabama elementary students explain Black History Month

Today is the last day of February and, therefore, the last day of Black History Month for 2018.
We thought we would ask students at Birmingham’s Hemphill Elementary School to explain the significance of this month. Their responses are a great way to cap this month.
Hemphill Elementary School students on Black History Month from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
If you missed some of our other coverage, you can find links below.
Gracie Bell’s work lives on through her inspired quilting
Georgette Norman hopes to use Alabama’s history to build bridges and spark dialogue
A dream fulfilled: Grace House filled Mama Lois’ vision to nurture and grow young women
Dr. Myland Brown creates Living History in Dothan and beyond
‘Black Panther’ latest big-screen turn for young Alabama actor
29 Alabama sites part of new U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Mayor’s Masked Ball draws hundreds to Birmingham’s United Negro College Fund gala
Brian Porter Hawkins is an Alabama Bright Light triggering a renaissance through Ensley Alive
Sounds of Authority to ring out loud and clear at Wenonah High School
College students discuss economic empowerment at 2018 A.G. Gaston Conference
Birmingham launching Bronze Valley initiative aimed at diversifying tech economy
Bronze Valley conference sets tone for tech-based economic development
Power of Leadership brings focus to diversity in technology careers in Alabama
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater to celebrate founder’s legacy, black history at BJCC
Rickey Powell travels back to civil rights movement with role in Birmingham Children’s Theatre’s ‘Rosa Parks’
Black Aviation Pioneers Tour free in February
New Tuskegee Airmen book sets the record straight
Alabama Legacy Moment: Jo Ann Robinson
Alabama Legacy Moment: Vonetta Flowers
Alabama Legacy Moment: Willie Mae Thornton
On this day in Alabama history: LaFayette statue honored Joe Louis
On this day in Alabama history: ‘Cleve’ Eaton inducted into music hall
On this day in Alabama history: Daniel ‘Chappie’ James Jr. was born
On this day in Alabama history: Historic church designated as landmark
On this day in Alabama history: Chemist Percy Julian honored in PBS special
On this day in Alabama history: Dorsette urged to move to Montgomery