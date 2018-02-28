Alabama elementary students explain Black History Month

Today is the last day of February and, therefore, the last day of Black History Month for 2018.

We thought we would ask students at Birmingham’s Hemphill Elementary School to explain the significance of this month. Their responses are a great way to cap this month.

Hemphill Elementary School students on Black History Month from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

If you missed some of our other coverage, you can find links below.

Gracie Bell’s work lives on through her inspired quilting

Georgette Norman hopes to use Alabama’s history to build bridges and spark dialogue

A dream fulfilled: Grace House filled Mama Lois’ vision to nurture and grow young women

Dr. Myland Brown creates Living History in Dothan and beyond

‘Black Panther’ latest big-screen turn for young Alabama actor

29 Alabama sites part of new U.S. Civil Rights Trail

Mayor’s Masked Ball draws hundreds to Birmingham’s United Negro College Fund gala

Brian Porter Hawkins is an Alabama Bright Light triggering a renaissance through Ensley Alive

Sounds of Authority to ring out loud and clear at Wenonah High School

College students discuss economic empowerment at 2018 A.G. Gaston Conference

Birmingham launching Bronze Valley initiative aimed at diversifying tech economy

Bronze Valley conference sets tone for tech-based economic development

Power of Leadership brings focus to diversity in technology careers in Alabama

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater to celebrate founder’s legacy, black history at BJCC

Rickey Powell travels back to civil rights movement with role in Birmingham Children’s Theatre’s ‘Rosa Parks’

Black Aviation Pioneers Tour free in February

New Tuskegee Airmen book sets the record straight

Alabama Legacy Moment: Jo Ann Robinson

Alabama Legacy Moment: Vonetta Flowers

Alabama Legacy Moment: Willie Mae Thornton

On this day in Alabama history: LaFayette statue honored Joe Louis

On this day in Alabama history: ‘Cleve’ Eaton inducted into music hall

On this day in Alabama history: Daniel ‘Chappie’ James Jr. was born

On this day in Alabama history: Historic church designated as landmark

On this day in Alabama history: Chemist Percy Julian honored in PBS special

On this day in Alabama history: Dorsette urged to move to Montgomery