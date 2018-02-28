James Spann: Heaviest rain today over far north Alabama

James Spann: Alabama gets wet today, tomorrow from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WET AT TIMES: A moist air mass has moved up into Alabama this morning, and we will deal with occasional showers through tomorrow. The heaviest rain will come over the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama, where a flood watch will be in effect for potential of 2 to 4 inches of rain.

It won’t rain all day today, and the sun might even peek out at times from I-20 south. The high today will be in the 66- to 70-degree range, with low 70s possible south of Birmingham. Then, tomorrow, as a front approaches, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms defined for a small part of east Alabama, but the overall threat is low, with very little surface-based instability available.

The rain will end from west to east tomorrow evening as cooler, drier air arrives.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Friday will be cool and dry with a high between 58 and 61, and by early Saturday morning temperatures will be close to the freezing mark. The Global Forecast System is printing a low of 33 for Birmingham Saturday morning; colder spots will dip into the 20s, and frost will be fairly widespread if the wind is calm. Saturday and Sunday will feature a good supply of sunshine; Saturday’s high will be in the low 60s, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring a chance of showers late Monday and Monday night, ending early Tuesday. The latter half of the week looks dry with below-average temperatures; a freeze will be possible in places early Thursday and Friday morning.

