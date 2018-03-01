Alabama Power named Tree Line USA utility for 17th consecutive year

For the 17th consecutive year, Alabama Power has earned a Tree Line USA designation for its commitment to tree planting, pruning and care.

“Alabama Power is proud to receive the Tree Line USA designation for the 17th year in a row,” said Corey Sweeney, Contract Services manager for Alabama Power. “This honor recognizes our vegetation management program, and our continued commitment to keep our system safe and reliable so it can continue to provide our customers with the service they deserve.”

The annual certification is awarded to public and private utilities by the Arbor Day Foundation and National Association of State Foresters for protecting and enhancing urban trees.

“Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Service providers like Alabama Power demonstrate it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”

Alabama Power met the five program standards required for recognition:

Provide annual worker training in best tree-care practices.

Sponsor a tree-planting and public education program.

Maintain a tree-based energy conservation program.

Participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

Follow utility industry standards for quality tree care.

Alabama Power has more than 80,000 miles of distribution lines on its system. The company follows Tree Line USA guidelines in maintaining these lines. Employees who manage tree service contractors, along with contractor supervisors, are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture.

Participation in the Tree Line USA program benefits Alabama Power and Alabama Power customers. Proper pruning lowers line-clearance costs, improves the safety and reliability of electric service, and helps lower the number of outages during storms by reducing the number of downed lines from falling tree limbs.

The Arbor Day Foundation, in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities that demonstrate practices that protect and enhance America’s urban forests. The Tree Line USA program promotes the dual goals of safe, reliable electric service and abundant, healthy trees across utility service areas.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plan, nurture and celebrate trees. Arbor Day is held each year across the United States on the last Friday in April to promote the planting and care of trees.

The National Association of State Foresters is a nonprofit organization of directors of forestry agencies.

More information about Tree Line USA is at www.arborday.org/treelineusa.