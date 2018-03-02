Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers spread cheer with Cheeriodicals care packages

Members of the Alabama Power Service Organization’s (APSO) Western Division partnered with Uniontown Cares to hand out almost 50 Cheeriodicals on the morning of March 1. The care boxes went to the elderly, disabled and shut-ins in and around the Perry County community.

Uniontown Cares President Mary Schaeffer said the nonprofit organization had two goals Thursday: to distribute the care boxes but also to spend some time with residents.

APSO Western Division delivered Cheeriodicals in partnership with Uniontown Cares. (Justine Averette/Alabama NewsCenter) APSO Western Division delivered Cheeriodicals in partnership with Uniontown Cares. (Justine Averette/Alabama NewsCenter) A look at the Cheeriodicals boxes. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) APSO volunteers delivered Cheeriodicals to Ronald McDonald House. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) APSO volunteers delivered Cheeriodicals to Ronald McDonald House. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) Contents of Cheeriodicals boxes bring automatic cheer. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) An eager recipient of the Cheeriodicals box. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCeter) Contents of Cheeriodicals boxes bring automatic cheer. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) The smiles are what make Cheeriodicals worth it. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) Contents of Cheeriodicals boxes are opened at Ronald McDonald House. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) Cheeriodicals bring cheer. (Karim Shamshi-Basha/Alabama NewsCeter)

“They are so happy to see a new face. Some of them don’t have many visitors. We have really nice people in Uniontown but, unfortunately, some of them have run into some hard times, particularly healthwise,” Schaeffer said.

Uniontown Cares volunteers worked with APSO members from Tuscaloosa, Plant Greene County and the local Alabama Power Business Office to deliver the care boxes. The Cheeriodicals included puzzles, adult color books, snacks and more.

The delivery route is routine for Uniontown Cares, which hands out about 250 fruit baskets to seniors each Christmas. APC Western Division Communications Specialist Anna Catherine Roberson said the non-profit was a natural choice for the Cheeriodicals project.

Alabama Power Service Organization delivers Cheeriodicals to Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“They were already giving care package each year to the elderly, the disabled, people who can’t get out of the house and those with other kinds of hardships,” Roberson said. “We thought it would be a perfect fit.”

APSO volunteers also delivered Cheeriodicals boxes to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (Magic City chapter) and young children at Hand in Hand Early Learning Program of Birmingham (Miller Chapter).

David Barry of Hand in Hand says, “The experience was great. To see the faces of the children when those colorful boxes were delivered…it was priceless.”

APSO volunteers at Hand in Hand prepare to deliver Cheeriodicals. (Photos courtesy of Hand in Hand) APSO volunteers at Hand in Hand delivering Cheeriodicals to young recipients. (Photos courtesy of Hand in Hand) Young children quickly tear into Cheeriodicals after APSO volunteers deliver them at Hand in Hand. (Photos courtesy of Hand in Hand) APSO volunteers at Hand in Hand with young recipients of Cheeriodicals. (Photos courtesy of Hand in Hand) APSO volunteer joins youngster as she explores Cheeriodicals. (Photos courtesy of Hand in Hand) APSO volunteer and young student at Hand in Hand smile for the camera. (Photos courtesy of Hand in Hand)

Katherine Estes Billmeier, CEO of Ronald McDonald House, said they, too, are grateful for the support of APSO volunteers.

“These partnerships help create these special moments that those families will never forget. We are certainly grateful for Alabama Power Service Organization giving us a helping hand.”