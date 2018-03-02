Doc’s Seafood Gumbo is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Doc’s Seafood Shack has become one of those popular, consistently good places to eat when visitors are in the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores area, something we’ve highlighted on Alabama NewsCenter before.

Many of the items were on the menu when it was Hazel’s Drive In, and when Richard Schwartz purchased the business, he didn’t see the need to change much.

But he did make one addition.

Seafood Gumbo at Doc’s Seafood Shack is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Taking his grandmother’s gumbo recipe and making some Doc’s Seafood Shack tweaks to it, the result is a gumbo so good that it has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

How good is it?

“I just got back from New Orleans and we could give them a lesson,” Schwartz said.