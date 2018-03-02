James Spann: Dry weekend, chilly nights for Alabama

James Spann: Alabama weekend weather looking good from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SEVERE CLEAR: A cool, dry air mass covers Alabama this morning, with temperatures mostly in the 40s at daybreak. Look for sunshine in full supply today with a high in the low 60s, along with a cool north breeze. Tonight will be clear but rather chilly; we will see a low in the 32- to 35-degree range early tomorrow morning with scattered frost; colder pockets could visit the upper 20s.

Sunny, cool weather continues tomorrow and Sunday with highs in the 60s. Sunday morning will be cold again, with a low in the 30- to 35-degree range for most places.

MAJOR NOR’EASTER: A rapidly deepening surface low is off the upper Atlantic coast, producing very high winds from Maine down to Washington and Baltimore; it will bring coastal flooding, heavy rain and some heavy snow to parts of the Northeast today. Air travelers, beware: Expect major disruptions and many canceled flights.

We note a wind gust to 102 mph was recorded this morning atop Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina (elevation 5,945 feet).

NEXT WEEK: Clouds increase Monday, and we will have a band of showers and storms in here late Monday afternoon and Monday night ahead of a cold front. Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch look likely, and for now organized severe storms are not expected. The rain will end early Tuesday morning, and the latter half of the week looks pretty chilly as an upper trough sets up over the eastern United States. We will have a hard time getting out of the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and freezing temperatures seem likely both Thursday and Friday morning.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: A multiple-vortex EF-2 tornado crossed Lake Martin near the beginning of its path before passing near Jackson’s Gap, Eagle Creek and Trammel Crossroads. Several homes sustained significant damage, and multiple mobile homes were destroyed. One mobile home frame was wrapped completely around a tree trunk. Thousands of trees were snapped and uprooted along the path. One was killed and two other people were injured.

The same day an EF-3 tornado moved through parts of Limestone and Madison counties. It first moved through multiple subdivisions near Athens, with roofs torn off homes, windows and garage doors blown out, exterior walls damaged and garages collapsed. The tornado then caused major roof and exterior wall damage to homes in and around Harvest. Homes at the north edge of Meridianville had their roofs torn off, a metal shed was severely damaged, a concrete power pole was snapped and buildings at Meridianville Middle School sustained roof damage. The most intense damage occurred near Hazel Green, where several homes had roofs torn off and walls collapsed, and three were reduced to rubble.

