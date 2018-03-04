On this day in Alabama history: Roosevelt approved Lay construction

March 4, 1907

President Theodore Roosevelt signed the bill approving the construction of Lay Dam on the Coosa River near Clanton. The state’s first hydroelectric plant built by Alabama Power Company, the dam went into service on April 12, 1914, as Lock 12 Dam. Named after Alabama Power founder William Patrick Lay in 1929, the structure now stands 129.6 feet high and 2,260 feet long, and its powerhouse contains six generators, each producing 29,500 kilowatts of electricity. The creation of the dam also formed Lay Lake, which encompasses 12,000 acres and provides 289 miles of shoreline for outdoor recreational activities such as boating, swimming and fishing. Sport fish species include several varieties of bass, crappie, catfish and sunfish.

William Patrick Lay (1853-1940) was the founder and first president of Alabama Power Company. A Cherokee County native, Lay piloted riverboats before founding the company in 1906. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Power Company) Dedication of Lay Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Lay Dam (Lock 12) powerhouse crew, c. 1926. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Powerhouse, Lay Dam (Lock 12), c. 1920. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Powerhouse, Lay Dam (Lock 12). (Alabama Power Company Archives) Mark’s Outdoor Sports in Birmingham hosts an annual bass fishing tournament at Lay Lake in Shelby County that draws more than 500 contestants. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News, photograph by Charles Nesbitt) Lay Lake. (Erin Harney/Alabama NewsCenter)

