Alabama Power volunteers spread cheer to the elderly in Eufaula with Cheeriodicals

Crowne Health Care in Eufaula was alight with bright smiles, warm hugs and good cheer recently when members of the Southeast/Farley chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) delivered nearly 50 Cheeriodicals care boxes to residents of the facility.

Inside the cheery bright-green boxes were items tailored to the needs of senior residents.

“This is so exciting,” said Linda Railey, Crowne Health Care director. “Our residents are so appreciative of any gesture of kindness, and APSO certainly delivers.”

APSO volunteers greet the elderly and deliver Cheeriodicals. (Linda Brannon/Alabama NewsCenter) APSO volunteers greet the elderly and deliver Cheeriodicals. (Linda Brannon/Alabama NewsCenter) APSO volunteers greet the elderly and deliver Cheeriodicals. (Linda Brannon/Alabama NewsCenter) APSO volunteers ready to spread cheer with Cheeriodicals. (Linda Brannon/Alabama NewsCenter)

APSO members Jake Taylor, Dot Davis, Brooke Goff and Lakeisha Russaw considered themselves the lucky ones. “This is a blessing,” said Davis. “Visiting with these folks this morning and being able to bring a little something extra to their day is very rewarding. We are blessed to work for a company that allows us this privilege.”

Cheeriodicals is a corporate team-building and corporate-gifting company founded in Birmingham. APSO partnered with Cheeriodicals for its statewide project for the year. Members from each APSO chapter gathered last month to assemble over 500 Cheeriodicals care boxes that are being delivered to a variety of nonprofit organizations across the state. The project will benefit a range of recipients, from infants to the elderly.

“We always like to visit Crowne Health Care,” said Goff. “The residents are happy to see us and we always benefit from spending time with them. It was a natural fit for us to choose them as the recipients of our Cheeriodicals.”

APSO is a nonprofit organization whose membership includes 5,500 Alabama Power, Southern Company and Southern Nuclear employees and family members who live in Alabama. Members typically volunteer more than 40,000 hours in Alabama communities each year. APSO members support their charitable initiatives through donations and fundraising events.

To learn more about the Alabama Power Service Organization and how its members help elevate the state, please visit www.powerofgood.com/APSO.