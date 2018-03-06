James Spann: Subfreezing lows for Alabama early Thursday, Friday

James Spann: Late-season cold snap coming to Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues early this morning, mainly south of I-59.

The lingering rain over central Alabama will end early this morning, and the sky becomes sunny today as dry air returns. Most locations will see a high between 65 and 68 degrees this afternoon.

LATE-SEASON FREEZE: As a deep nor’easter forms just off the upper U.S. Atlantic coast tomorrow, colder air will be pulled into Alabama with a chilly north breeze. The high tomorrow will be only in the 48- to 53-degree range despite a decent amount of sun. The low early Thursday will be in the low 30s, followed by upper 20s early Friday morning across north and central Alabama. Colder pockets will have potential to drop into the low to mid 20s. The most widespread frost will come at daybreak Friday, when the wind will be near calm. Growers, beware.

The high Thursday will be in the low 50s; Friday’s high will be in the low 60s. The air will be dry, and we are forecasting sunshine in full supply both days.

RAIN RETURNS OVER THE WEEKEND: Clouds increase Saturday, and we will deal with rain at times over the weekend as moist air returns. There are considerable model differences in the details of the weekend system; the more reliable European global model pushes a surface low right through Alabama, and is the preferred solution for now. The best chance of rain will come late Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Some thunder is possible, but the severe weather threat for now looks low. Rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely.

The high Saturday will be in the 60s, but cooler air will be pulled into the state Sunday and we won’t get out of the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Much of the week looks dry; temperatures will be below average Monday through Wednesday with some potential for another late-season freeze Tuesday morning. Highs go back in the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1919: A tornado developed in the southwest portion of Escambia County and remained on the ground for about 140 miles all the way to Eufaula, where the most serious damage was reported. A number of people were injured.

