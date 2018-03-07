Cam Newton to speak at Boy Scouts annual fundraiser luncheon in Birmingham

Cam Newton, quarterback of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, will be the keynote speaker for the 11th annual American Values Luncheon on Friday, March 16. The event begins at noon in the North Exhibition Hall of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

“Each year, thanks to our great guest speakers, we are able to raise critical funds which provide resources for the programs that make Scouting so valuable to our communities. I know everyone, but especially our Auburn supporters, will look forward to hearing Cam’s message,” said Bill Morton, co-chair of the luncheon.

Newton, known for his Heisman Trophy-winning play at Auburn University, led the Tigers to the 2010 National Championship. His keynote speech follows in the tradition of past speakers, including Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson, Gene Stallings, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn.

A couple of young men ask questions at the Boy Scouts’ luncheon 2017. (Boy Scouts) A full house of guests at the 2017 luncheon waited to hear from Cam Newton. (Boy Scouts) Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal speaks at the 2017 luncheon. (Boy Scouts) Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal speaks at the 2017 luncheon. (Alabama NewsCenter file) Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal interacts with a young scout at the 2017 luncheon. He’s joined by sports anchor Jeff Speegle of ABC 33/40. (Boy Scouts) O’neal poses for a picture with scouts. (Boy Scouts)

Malzahn, Auburn’s football coach, is expected to join Newton onstage during the program to take questions from Boy Scouts.

The American Values Luncheon is a fundraiser benefiting the youths and programs of the Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America. The Greater Alabama Council, based in Birmingham, serves over 28,000 youths in 22 counties of central and north Alabama.

“The American Values Luncheon is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Boy Scouts of Alabama,” said Zeke Smith, luncheon co-chair and Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs.

“We are excited to celebrate the great work this organization does to benefit our state’s youths by instilling in them the important values of integrity, leadership and service.”

For more information on the luncheon, or to secure a seat for the event, please contact Kim Thomas at 205-969-4251 or [email protected]