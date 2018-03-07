Cherishable Items: Guitar collection is nothing to fret over for this Alabama music lover

When Marc Rice was 14, he saw B.B. King perform. Ever since, the guitar has been a source of fascination.

“For the longest time, I just had one. That was enough,” Rice said.

That has since changed.

“I began to understand how each guitar has its own personality, its own feel and its own way of making you feel good when you’re playing it,” he said.

Watch Rice talk about his collection and why it means so much to him in the video below.

Cherishable Items: Guitars strike a collectible chord for Marc Rice from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

