James Spann: Freeze warning for north Alabama

COLD NIGHTS AHEAD: Temperatures this afternoon are only in the 40s over parts of north Alabama, and we project subfreezing readings early tomorrow and Friday morning. The low early tomorrow morning will be in the low 30s for most spots, and a freeze warning is in effect for about the northern half of the state.

Friday morning will most likely be a few degrees colder, and with widespread frost as the wind goes calm. Lows in the 28- to 32-degree range are likely Friday, with low to mid 20s for colder spots. And freezing temperatures are possible at daybreak Friday down into south Alabama as well.

The air stays dry; tomorrow and Friday will be sunny. The high tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s, followed by low to mid 60s Friday afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of the day Saturday will be dry, but clouds will increase as temperatures rise into the 66- to 70-degree range. A shower is possible Saturday, but not especially likely. Rain and storms will move into the state Saturday night, ending at some point Sunday morning. For now it looks like the most widespread rain will come from about 7 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday.

We’re still seeing major model differences; we will continue to use the European global model, which shows a broad surface low moving right across North Alabama. If this verifies, there will be little chance of severe storms, but some thunder is certainly possible. Rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely.

Sunday will be a cooler day; temperatures hold in the 50s much of the day, with clouds lingering through the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Another nor’easter develops off the Atlantic coast, and more cold air is pulled down into Alabama. Much of the week looks dry with below-average temperatures; it looks like freezing temperatures will be likely Wednesday and Thursday morning.

