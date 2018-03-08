James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama this weekend

James Spann: Another freeze for most of Alabama Friday morning from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD MARCH MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama near daybreak this morning:

Morris — 26

Hueytown — 27

Gadsden — 27

Pell City — 28

Alexander City — 28

Bessemer — 29

Sylacauga — 29

Anniston — 30

Cullman — 30

Selma — 30

Talladega — 31

Heflin — 31

Birmingham — 32

Haleyville — 32

Fort Payne — 32

Marion — 32

Tuscaloosa — 34

A north wind of 5-10 mph is keeping frost from forming in most places, but it is also pushing wind chill index values down into the mid 20s. Today will feature a sunny sky, a cool north breeze, and a high in the low to mid 50s. Another freeze is likely tonight; a freeze warning is in effect for most of the state.

Low temperatures early tomorrow morning across north and central Alabama will be in the 25- to 32-degree range, with low 20s for colder spots. Widespread frost is likely with a nearly calm wind. Then, we warm into the low to mid 60s tomorrow afternoon with a sunny sky.

RAIN RETURNS OVER THE WEEKEND: A surface low will form west of the state Saturday and will pull moist air northward into our state. Clouds will increase with a risk of showers, but a decent part of the day should be dry with a high between 67 and 70 degrees. Rain becomes widespread across the state Saturday night and Sunday as a surface low passes over the northern counties of Alabama. Some thunder is possible, but this is not a setup for severe storms (the surface low needs to be farther north). Rain amounts will be in the 1- to 2-inch range, and the most widespread rain should come from about 7 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday. The latest guidance does suggest, however, that some rain could linger into Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s high should be in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Another nor’easter forms on the Atlantic coast early in the week, and more cold air will be pulled down into Alabama. Most of the week will be dry with below-average temperatures; subfreezing lows are likely on several mornings.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.