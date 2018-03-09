On this day in Alabama history: SS Selma was laid to rest

March 9, 1922

A private company towed the SS Selma to a specially dug channel near Pelican Island, Texas, and laid it to rest. Built by F.F. Ley & Company in Mobile, the Selma was one of 12 experimental concrete ships completed by various contractors during World War I. Weighing 7,500 tons, the 434-feet-long ship launched on June 28, 1919 — the same day World War I officially ended — and soon entered service as a private oil tanker on the Gulf Coast. The ship suffered a 60-foot crack in its hull after striking a jetty in 1920, and no facilities had the ability to repair concrete hulls. The ship now lies as a permanent fixture in the harbor in Galveston, Texas and is the Official Flagship of the Texas Army National Guard.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

The wreck of the concrete ship SS Selma sit in Galveston Bay off the Texas coast. The experimental ship was built by F.F. Ley & Company in Mobile, Mobile County in 1919. It was intentionally sunk in 1922 after suffering irreparable damage to its hull. The ruins are often visible in the bay and are a popular attraction. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of Chuck Wilkson) Aerial photograph of the wreck of the SS Selma, 2013. (John Wiley, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.