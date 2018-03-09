Jacksonville State Founders Day connects the past while building bright futures

Attending college is one of the most valuable investments anyone can make over his or her lifetime.

Jacksonville State University (JSU), which was established Feb. 22, 1883, continues to give students from across Alabama, other states and abroad the opportunity to follow their dreams. JSU celebrates milestones with students during its Founders Day Luncheon, which takes place each year in late February or early March. This year’s luncheon is today, March 9.

At the luncheon, scholarship donors and the recipients of those scholarships have a chance to assemble and get to know a little bit about each other. Scholarship recipients take this opportunity to express how receiving their scholarship has affected their lives and vision for the future.

Dr. Charles R. Lewis, vice president for University Advancement, said that when students make their impact statements about how their scholarship has helped them follow their dreams, “there is not a dry eye in the room.”

This opportunity also gives individuals a foundation to continue to strive and be productive in society. There are many entities that contribute and give back in the form of these scholarships. Alabama Power is just one of many corporations that invests in the communities and state it serves.

“Founders Day at JSU provides a valuable reminder of how cooperation between the business community and institutions of higher learning can help students reach their potential and businesses find the new employee talent they need,” said Professor Tim Barnett, head of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

This year’s Alabama Power scholarship recipient is William Skaggs, from Fort Payne, who is majoring in finance. Skaggs said he is “extremely thankful” he was chosen to receive the Alabama Power scholarship. Skaggs will graduate in summer 2018 and will attend graduate school in the fall.

LaTrevia M. Watters is a business specialist at Alabama Power’s Business Service Center and graduated from Jacksonville State University in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.