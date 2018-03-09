James Spann: Warmer weather, rain return to Alabama this weekend

James Spann: Warmup begins today for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
COLD,FROSTY MORNING: As expected, temperatures are well below freezing this morning. Some observations just before daybreak:
- Black Creek — 20
- Valley Head — 22
- Fort Payne — 23
- Cullman — 24
- Haleyville — 24
- Gadsden — 25
- Pell City — 25
- Hueytown — 25
- Cottondale — 25
- Weaver — 26
- Heflin — 26
- Alexander City — 27
- Anniston — 28
- Talladega — 28
- Thorsby — 28
- Prattville — 29
- Crestview, Florida — 29
- Tuscaloosa — 30
- Birmingham — 31
This won’t be the last freeze of the season, as more cold air will roll in here next week. But we do warm nicely today with ample sunshine; the high will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
RAIN RETURNS: We stay above freezing tonight, and the sky comes cloudy tomorrow as moist air returns. The best chance of showers will come tomorrow afternoon; the morning should be mostly dry. Then, the most widespread rain comes tomorrow night as a surface low approaches. Some thunder is possible, but the severe weather threat will be confined to the far southern part of Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight risk” defined for Mobile and Baldwin counties, and a “marginal risk” up to Sweetwater, Evergreen and Dothan.
Rain will taper off early Sunday, but clouds will linger through the day, and a few patches of light rain are possible during the midday and afternoon, but nothing really widespread. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely over the weekend; highs will be generally in the 60s.
MORE COLD AIR NEXT WEEK: An upper trough sets up over the eastern third of the nation next week; we should be dry Monday through Friday, but temperatures will be below average. In fact, it looks like we will experience subfreezing lows for the northern two-thirds of the state Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Growers, beware.
BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.
WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.
CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:
Twitter
Google Plus
Instagram
Pinterest
Snapchat: spannwx
For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.