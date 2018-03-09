James Spann: Warmer weather, rain return to Alabama this weekend

James Spann: Warmup begins today for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD,FROSTY MORNING: As expected, temperatures are well below freezing this morning. Some observations just before daybreak:

Black Creek — 20

Valley Head — 22

Fort Payne — 23

Cullman — 24

Haleyville — 24

Gadsden — 25

Pell City — 25

Hueytown — 25

Cottondale — 25

Weaver — 26

Heflin — 26

Alexander City — 27

Anniston — 28

Talladega — 28

Thorsby — 28

Prattville — 29

Crestview, Florida — 29

Tuscaloosa — 30

Birmingham — 31

This won’t be the last freeze of the season, as more cold air will roll in here next week. But we do warm nicely today with ample sunshine; the high will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

RAIN RETURNS: We stay above freezing tonight, and the sky comes cloudy tomorrow as moist air returns. The best chance of showers will come tomorrow afternoon; the morning should be mostly dry. Then, the most widespread rain comes tomorrow night as a surface low approaches. Some thunder is possible, but the severe weather threat will be confined to the far southern part of Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight risk” defined for Mobile and Baldwin counties, and a “marginal risk” up to Sweetwater, Evergreen and Dothan.

Rain will taper off early Sunday, but clouds will linger through the day, and a few patches of light rain are possible during the midday and afternoon, but nothing really widespread. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely over the weekend; highs will be generally in the 60s.

MORE COLD AIR NEXT WEEK: An upper trough sets up over the eastern third of the nation next week; we should be dry Monday through Friday, but temperatures will be below average. In fact, it looks like we will experience subfreezing lows for the northern two-thirds of the state Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Growers, beware.

