James Spann: Wet weekend at times for Alabama; more cold air next week

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: After a subfreezing start with most communities in the 20s, we have warmed into the 60s this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. We stay above freezing tonight as a south wind kicks in and clouds slowly increase after midnight.

RAIN AT TIMES OVER THE WEEKEND: The sky becomes mostly cloudy tomorrow, and showers should begin at some point during the afternoon. Still, a decent part of the day will be dry. Rain becomes widespread tomorrow night as a surface low moves over north Alabama; some thunder is possible, but we don’t expect any severe storms over the northern half of the state. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms over southwest Alabama for tomorrow night, generally south of a line from York to Sweetwater to Chapman to Andalusia.

Rain amounts will be in the 1- to 2-inch range. The rain should taper off pretty early in the day Sunday, and we expect only isolated lingering showers Sunday afternoon. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A deep upper trough forms again over the eastern third of the U.S., and it will pull down more cold air into the southern states. The week will be dry, but temperatures will be below average — highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. Look for more subfreezing temperatures early Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A warming trend begins Friday as temperatures approach 70 degrees by afternoon.

