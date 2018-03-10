On this day in Alabama history: Bottle Creek Indian Mounds recognized

March 10, 1995
The Bottle Creek Indian Mounds in Baldwin County became the second Native American site in Alabama recognized as a National Historic Landmark. Located on the swampy Mound Island within the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, Bottle Creek was occupied from about 1250 and served as the principal political and religious center of the people of the Pensacola culture for about three centuries. The mounds continued to be an important site for Native Americans into the 18th century, and French explorer Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville is believed to have visited the site in 1702. Excavations on the site’s more than 18 mounds began in 1991 and continue to be administered by the Alabama Historical Commission today.
