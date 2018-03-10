Recipe: Hot Fudge Cake

Look at that gooey chocolate deliciousness. There’s no food styling trickery here. This amazingly easy Hot Fudge Cake magically makes its own rich, thick chocolate fudge sauce while it bakes. Serve it with a big ol’ scoop of vanilla ice cream and you’ve got an amazing dessert.

Now, this sweet little dish has been around forever and goes by a handful of names – chocolate fudge cake, lava cake, chocolate cobbler. But honestly, it doesn’t matter what you call it. My bet is that you’ll call it delicious regardless. Let’s make some.

Start by combining 1 cup all-purpose flour, 3/4 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt in a medium bowl.

Whisk them together well.

Add 1/2 cup milk, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Mix well.

The mixture will be thick. Spread it into a prepared 8-by-8-inch baking dish.

In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup cocoa powder and 1 cup light brown sugar.

Sprinkle the mixture over the batter.

Now, pour 1 3/4 cups hot tap water gently over the mixture.

Gently transfer to a 350 degrees preheated oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the cake is set in the center. (Note: Because of the fudge sauce the toothpick test won’t really work here.) Allow the cake to set for about 5 minutes before serving. You must serve it warm and you must serve it with ice cream. Trust me.

Hot Fudge Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 cup light brown sugar

1¾ cup hot tap water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, 3 tablespoons cocoa, baking powder and salt. Stir in the milk, vegetable oil and vanilla. Mix well. Spread the mixture (it will be thick) into the prepared baking dish. In a small bowl, combine the ¼ cup cocoa powder and brown sugar. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the cake batter. Gently pour the hot water over the cake. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the cake is set. Allow to cool for about 5 minutes before serving, but do serve warm alongside some vanilla ice cream.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.