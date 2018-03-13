Blizzard of ’93: Alabamians remember the record-breaking snowstorm that paralyzed the state

It left crippling snow in Alabama. People were stuck inside their homes and work places for days. Travel was severely limited.

Most people remember exactly where they were when the Blizzard of ’93 hit Alabama, also called the Superstorm of ’93 or the Storm of the Century.

It has also been recorded as one of the deadliest and most expensive weather events ever.

States from the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic were affected.

Alabamians work to dig out of the crippling snow in the Blizzard of ’93. (file) The Blizzard of ’93 left snow-covered grounds in every part of Alabama. (file)

In Alabama, with spring just around the corner, forecasters predicted many inches of snow days out. But most really had no idea what was about to hit our state – which was affected by snow in its entirety.

Residents had to endure mass power outages, as well. In the days and weeks after the unusual weather event, Alabama Power crews began the long road to restoration as help from other linemen poured in from across the nation.

Alabama Power crews in the control room help monitor outages during storms. (file) Alabama Power crews were joined by crews from other states in monitoring and mapping out a restoration strategy for the record-breaking blizzard. (file)

It was a different challenge for Alabama Power crews 25 years ago and it required a different strategy.

Alabama Power employees recall the challenges of traveling and restoring outages in this very unusual weather event, and ABC 33/40 meteorologists James Spann and Brian Peters reminisce about their forecasts.



Alabamians remember the crippling Blizzard of ’93 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.