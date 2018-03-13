James Spann: Subfreezing lows for Alabama early tomorrow, Thursday

James Spann: Cool days, freezing nights for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before daybreak this morning:

Black Creek — 26

Haleyville — 26

Cullman — 29

Hueytown — 30

Pell City — 30

Decatur — 31

Gadsden — 32

Fort Payne — 32

Albertville — 32

Birmingham — 33

Heflin — 33

Anniston — 34

Tuscaloosa — 34

A north wind of 5-10 mph is keeping temperatures from dropping any lower, but also providing a wind chill index in the 20s for most spots. Today will be sunny and cool, with a high in the 50s.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: The wind will be near calm tomorrow and Thursday morning, opening the door for lots of frost, and lows in the 20s for many north and central Alabama communities. A freeze warning is in effect tonight for areas north of a line from Tuscaloosa to Clanton to Auburn.

The sky will be sunny both days; the high tomorrow will be in the 50s, but a warming trend begins Thursday with a high in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We have made some changes to the weekend forecast based on global model output changes over the past 24 hours. The day Friday looks generally dry and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a good chance we reach the low 70s Friday afternoon. Showers and a few storms will likely move into Alabama Friday night and continue into Saturday morning. It now looks like the rain will be over by midday Saturday, and there is a fair chance we get into a dry slot Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. If the sun can break out Saturday afternoon, we should reach the mid 70s.

The good news is that global models now keep us in dry air through most of the day Sunday; we will be much more optimistic in our forecast and mention just an outside risk of a shower Sunday evening. Sunday’s high will be close to 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK: Once again models are looking drier for the week and suggesting some cooler air could arrive by Wednesday.

ON THIS DATE 25 YEARS AGO: The great Blizzard of 93 was winding down. Birmingham’s official snow total was 13 inches, but some of the suburbs had more than 15 inches, with drifts in excess of 4 feet. Other totals from the generational storm:

20 inches at Walnut Grove

17 inches at Valley Head

16 inches in Oneonta and Bessemer

13 inches at Anniston, Talladega, Pinson and Birmingham

12 inches at Thomasville, Childersburg and Scottsboro

11 inches at Sylacauga

10 inches at Cullman, Clanton and Heflin

9 inches in Thorsby

8 inches in Ashland, Centreville, Moulton and Guntersville

7 inches in Alexander City, Huntsville and Whatley

6 inches in Camden, Evergreen, Jasper, Livingston, Andalusia, Haleyville and Highland Home

5 inches in Auburn, Winfield, Muscle Shoals and Chatom

4 inches in Montgomery, Union Springs, Vernon, Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Frisco City, Greenville and Troy

3 inches at Brewton, Hamilton, Bay Minette and Mobile Airport

2 inches at Atmore and Robertsdale

A trace at Fairhope and Coden

