Highlands Bar & Grill and pastry chef Dolester Miles move to finals in James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation played its version of March Madness this morning, announcing the brackets for its second round of competition for the coveted awards.
Highlands Bar & Grill and pastry chef Dolester Miles continued their March win streaks, with Highlands named a finalist for the James Beard Award as Outstanding Restaurant for the 10th year in a row. Miles is a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef for the third straight year.
The news was not so good for other Alabama semifinalists announced last month. David Bancroft of Acre in Auburn, Brill Briand of Fisher’s Upstairs in Orange Beach and Timothy Hontzas of Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood failed to advance in the Best Chef: South category. Also, this year’s newcomers as semifinalists – Atomic Lounge and Southern National – will not be making a Cinderella run to the finals. Birmingham’s Atomic Lounge had been selected as a semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program, while Mobile’s Southern National was up for the Outstanding New Restaurant award.
Winners will be honored at the James Beard Foundation Awards gala on May 7 at Chicago’s Lyric Opera.
The book, broadcast media and journalism finalists for Beard Awards also were announced this morning, and two Alabama-based publications are nominees in journalism. Hunter Lewis of Cooking Light is a finalist in the Food and Health category for “What Healthy Means Now.” Nancie McDermott of Southern Living was selected in Home Cooking for “Lost Pies of the South.” Winners will be announced April 27.
The Beard Foundation established the James Beard Awards in 1990 to “recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and further the foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse and sustainable for everyone.” Many consider a Beard Award the top honor culinary professionals can win.
Dol from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.