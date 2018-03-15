Can’t Miss Alabama celebrates St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend with the Human Rights New Works Festival and the Lion King

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Celebrate the Irish culture with a parade, dinner, flag raising and an Irish toast!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 34th annual St. Patrick’s Parade and Celebration is Saturday, March 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The parade starts at 2000 9th Ave. S. in Birmingham. Click here for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Map.

Irish Flag Raising and the Great Birmingham Irish Toast

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day weekend at the 3rd annual Irish Flag Raising and the Great Birmingham Irish Toast Thursday, March 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event includes bagpipe performances and an Irish blessing.

Good friends bring you luck. (Photo/Getty Images) Take time to do the things you enjoy. (Photo/Getty Images)

38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

The Birmingham Irish Cultural Society presents the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Dinner Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Pine Tree Country Club.

‘The Miracle Worker’

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “The Miracle Worker” by William Gibson through Sunday, March 18. Learn how Annie Sullivan is hired as a governess and helps Helen Keller overcome her disabilities.

The cast of ASF’s production of “The Miracle Worker” with director James Bowen. (Contributed) Marina Shay as ‘Annie Sullivan’ in ASF’s production of “The Miracle Worker.” (Contributed) Marina Shay as ‘Annie Sullivan’ and Brooklyn Norstedt as ‘Helen Keller’ in ASF’s production of “The Miracle Worker.” (Contributed)

‘The Lion King’

Disney’s Tony Award-winning musical “The Lion King” is presented through April 1 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Follow the adventurous life of young Simba after he takes over the throne for his father, Mufasa.

Human Rights New Works Festival

Join the conversation about the “Alabama Story” at The Human Rights New Works Festival March 15-18 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC). The four-day celebration includes staged readings, panel discussions, lectures, musicals, workshops and civil rights issues. To learn more, click here. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street.

The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham.

Call 205-324-2424 or go online for more information.

Red Mountain Theatre Company’s Human Rights New Works Festival takes place March 15-18 at the theater’s Cabaret Theatre. A 2015 production of “Mandela” was a precursor to the Human Rights New Works Festival. (Photo/Red Mountain Theatre Company)

Festival of Tulips

Festival of Tulips is underway through April 7 at American Village. Choose from more than 100,000 tulips, including “Big Red,” “Best Red,” “Kingsblood,” “Best Pink,” “Menton” and “Pink Squared.” The event will offer colonial games and other family-friendly entertainment. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. Cameras are welcome. Click for tickets and directions. For group tours call, Jodie Wasyluka at 665-3535 ext. 1045.The American Village is at 3727 Highway 119 in Montevallo.

Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival

The 66th annual Arts and Crafts Festival is March 16-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Fairhope. The juried art show will feature 230 exhibitors. The family-friendly event includes live music, a food court and children’s activities. Click here to learn more about the artists.

The event is free. For more information, call 251-229-1874.

The Fairhope Arts and Craft Festival is March 16-18. (Contributed)