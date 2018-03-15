James Spann: Warming trend begins later today in Alabama

James Spann: Warmer weather for Alabama arrives later today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER FREEZE: Here are some temperatures just before daybreak across Alabama:

Black Creek — 22

Fort Payne — 25

Pell City — 25

Cottondale — 25

Gadsden — 26

Hueytown — 26

Anniston — 27

Alexander City — 27

Talladega — 28

Weaver — 28

Thorsby — 29

Prattville — 29

Haleyville — 30

Demopolis — 30

Sylacauga — 30

Marion — 30

Tuscaloosa — 31

For most north and central Alabama communities, this is the third consecutive morning with a freeze. On the positive side, we warm up nicely today with a strong March sun; most places will reach the upper 60s this afternoon. And, tonight, we stay above freezing for a change, with lows in the 40s.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase tomorrow, and we will mention the risk of a shower by mid to late afternoon, but most of the day will be dry and mild, with a high between 66 and 70 degrees. Showers are more likely tomorrow night as a weakening cold front pushes into the state. Some thunder is possible, but the severe weather threat from this will be mainly west of Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal risk extending into far northwest Alabama tomorrow night, but it is a very low-end threat.

The front will settle into central Alabama Saturday morning and stall out; it sure looks most of the day Saturday will be dry, with only isolated showers. The sun could break out at times, and temperatures will rise into the upper 70s.

Pretty much the same idea during the daylight hours Sunday — mostly dry, with only a small risk of a shower. With a mix of sun and clouds, the afternoon high will be well up in the 70s again.

SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY: Sunday night rain and storms will move into the state as a new surface low forms to the northwest, and the boundary moves northward as a warm front. Some strong storms are possible Sunday night into Monday, but for now the SPC does not have any part of Alabama in a risk area. Its outlook for Sunday and Sunday night has a severe weather risk defined to the west.

Monday will be another warm day with a high in the mid to upper 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Another upper trough forms over the eastern quarter of the nation, and colder air will be pulled down into the state Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and very cool, with some risk of scattered light rain for the northern quarter of the state; we won’t get out of the 50s. The rest of the week looks dry, and we will have some risk of another freeze, or at least some frost by Wednesday and Thursday morning.

