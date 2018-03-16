When Cam Newton speaks, people listen.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback had the full attention of the audience at the 11th annual American Values Luncheon.

Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn joined Newton during a question and answer session.

Boy Scouts were among attendees that filled the meeting room at the North Exhibition Hall of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Famous for leading the Auburn Tigers to the 2010 National Championship under Malzahn’s leadership, Newton’s talk followed in the tradition of several other football greats, including Nick Saban, Shaquille O’Neal and Bo Jackson.

Alabama Power’s Zeke Smith speaks at the American Values Luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) Jimmy Rane, founder of Great Southern Wood Preserving, was honored at today’s luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., founder of the Birmingham Times, was honored at the luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) Dr. James Andrews, orthopaedic surgeon, receives his award as one of the honorees. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) A look at one of the plaques the honorees received at the luncheon – Heart of an Eagle Award. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) The crowd is engaged as Newton speaks during luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) Newton shares that he tries to use his platform as an NFL player to help others. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)

Dr. James Andrews, Dr. Jesse Lewis Sr. and Jimmy Rane were honored at the luncheon today for their contributions to the community.

Newton shared his life experiences and lessons learned.



Cam Newton’s leadership message resonates with Boy Scouts from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.