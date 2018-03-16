Cam Newton’s leadership message resonates with Boy Scouts

Famous for leading the Auburn Tigers to the 2010 National Championship under Malzahn’s leadership, Newton’s talk followed in the tradition of several other football greats, including Nick Saban, Shaquille O’Neal and Bo Jackson.
Alabama Power’s Zeke Smith speaks at the American Values Luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
Jimmy Rane, founder of Great Southern Wood Preserving, was honored at today’s luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., founder of the Birmingham Times, was honored at the luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
Dr. James Andrews, orthopaedic surgeon, receives his award as one of the honorees. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
A look at one of the plaques the honorees received at the luncheon – Heart of an Eagle Award. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
The crowd is engaged as Newton speaks during luncheon. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
Newton shares that he tries to use his platform as an NFL player to help others. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
Dr. James Andrews, Dr. Jesse Lewis Sr. and Jimmy Rane were honored at the luncheon today for their contributions to the community.
Newton shared his life experiences and lessons learned.