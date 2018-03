Feeling a little green this time of year? If so, there’s good reason. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway.

The annual event is celebrated March 17. One Alabama community has an exclusive way of celebrating St. Paddy’s Day each year.

Enterprise boasts the smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world, with a parade of one.

But the audience keeps growing.

Enterprise holds record for smallest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.