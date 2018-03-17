On this day in Alabama history: Union troops headed to Spanish Fort

March 17, 1865

Union major general Edward R. S. Canby and 32,000 troops began moving from Fort Gaines to Spanish Fort in preparation for the Battle of Spanish Fort. Located on a high hill with steep sides, Spanish Fort was one of several fortifications constructed during the Civil War to protect Mobile from invasion. After encircling the fort and digging protective trenches, Canby assaulted the fort on April 8 with about three times the manpower and gunpower of the defenders, forcing them to evacuate. With only 4,500 men remaining in Mobile, the Confederates surrendered the city without a fight on April 12, three days after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army in Virginia.

Map of Spanish Fort and vicinity, drawn under the direction of Lt. Col. V. Sheliha. (Jeremy Francis Gilmer, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) Entrance at Fort Gaines, Dauphin Island, March 17, 1934. (Photograph by W.N. Manning, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Map of Spanish Fort battlefield core and study areas, 2011. (American Battlefield Protection Program, National Park Service, Wikipedia) Fort Gaines at Dauphin Island, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Interior bastion at Fort Gaines, Dauphin Island, March 17, 1934. (Photograph by W.N. Manning, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

