Big Gobbler Contest aims to find Alabama Black Belt’s best turkey callers

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is calling all turkey hunters to give its annual Big Gobbler Photo Contest a spin this year with a twist. Instead of photos of turkeys taken in the Black Belt, this year the ALBBAA wants videos of hunters practicing the art of calling those big toms into range.

The winner can produce a video of actually coaxing a big turkey into camera frame, or show ALBBAA his or her technique after bagging a gobbler or during a scouting session.

Those interested in competing should just upload a short – 30 seconds to 1 minute – video of their best yelp, cluck, fly-up cackle, gobble or any combination. Videos should be shot in the woods of the Alabama Black Belt and uploaded via Dropbox at http://bit.ly/2IrxQth by May 7, one week after the April 30 end of turkey season.

“This year, instead of our usual photo contest on Facebook, we want to see and hear hunters showing off their turkey-calling skills,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “Attracting a big gobbler isn’t easy, so we wanted to give hunters a chance to display their expertise. The Black Belt provides some great turkey hunting, and we have great turkey hunters who live in the region or visit for a once-in-a-lifetime experience during the season.

“We are thrilled to offer two opportunities to win our Big Gobbler Contest this year, too. We will have our ‘People’s Choice’ winner based on the number of Facebook ‘likes’ for the videos and a ‘Pro’s Pick,’ judged by the ‘Turkey Man,’ Eddie Salter of Evergreen, and two other media professionals. Eddie is a well-known expert thanks to his seven Southeastern Open Turkey Calling Championships, six Alabama State Championships and two World Open Championships. He has almost four decades of turkey-hunting experience and is being gracious enough to provide one of our prizes, too.”

This year’s People’s Choice winner will receive a $200 cash prize donated by Southeast Land Group, and the Pro’s Pick will get Turkey Man Game Calls – both a slate call and a mouth call.

All entries must be uploaded to http://bit.ly/2IrxQth, not to the Black Belt Facebook page. To vote for your favorite, follow ALBBAA at Facebook.com/AlabamaBlackBeltAdventures and click “like” on the video.

The Black Belt includes Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox counties.