Tornado watch in effect for north, most of central Alabama until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of north and central Alabama effective from 3:25 p.m. until 11 p.m. for the following counties.

COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.

COUNTIES IN NORTH ALABAMA: Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.

THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Primary threats:

Several tornadoes and a few intense tornadoes are likely.

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter are likely.

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are possible.

Several severe storms will develop along a cold front through this evening, producing strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

