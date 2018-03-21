Alabama Power outages reduced to 4,000 in wake of devastating storms

Alabama Power crews had reduced power outages statewide from 24,530 to around 4,000 by early morning Wednesday, following tornadoes and high winds that struck the eastern part of the state Monday night.

The worst damages remained in Jacksonville, which the National Weather Service said was hit by an EF3 tornado with winds of 140 mph. Jacksonville State University took the brunt of the storm, which hit while students are on spring break but left many campus buildings needing major repairs.

Restoring power, cleanup continues after at least nine tornadoes hit Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The NWS said at least nine tornadoes hit the state as part of the storms that moved through the northern part of the state.

At 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, power had been restored to all but 2,750 customers in Calhoun County. Etowah and St. Clair had approximately 400 outages each and Cleburne County had approximately 200 outages.

As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, there were still affected customers in the following areas: • 2,750 in Calhoun Co.

• 400 in St. Clair Co.

• 400 in Etowah Co.

• 200 in Cleburne Co. — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) March 21, 2018

Alabama Power employees continue working as safely and quickly as possible to repair the distribution system that had at least 300 poles damaged or destroyed, as well a multiple structures and spans of wire downed by the high winds. More than 1,600 Alabama Power employees and contractors throughout the state worked out of four staging areas to assess outages and restore power.

Alabama Power Eastern Division Communications Specialist Jacki Lowry said city officials in Jacksonville have asked that volunteers wait until at least Friday to begin helping, which will allow utility and city workers time to “get the streets to a safe point.”

Nearly two full days after the tornadoes hit parts of Calhoun County, there are obstacles to restoring power. Some of them are natural, and some are man-made.

“This is a long-term event,” said Angie Finley, public information officer for the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. “We’re going to be cleaning up the mess for a long time.”

The downed trees and impassable roads need to be addressed to clear the way for others. But there is also the issue of additional traffic – volunteers who desperately want to help, but may be putting themselves in the way.

“When things happen, we all take care of each other,” Finley said. “While that’s a great thing, and makes a desirable place to live, it can also really impact the effort early on in response.

“Right now, what we need most is for everyone to help us keep the rights-of-way clear, so the folks like Alabama Power and the first responders – the crews who are coming in from all over to assist – so that they can get in there and make the area safe,” Finley said.

Those interested in volunteering can register at the Jacksonville Community Center, at 501 Alexandria Road SW.