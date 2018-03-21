On this day in Alabama history: Mark Waid was born in Hueytown

March 21, 1962

Comic book writer Mark Waid was born in Hueytown. With more than 30 years of experience, Waid has written for every major comic book publisher, including DC Comics, Marvel Comics and Archie. His highly acclaimed work includes popular titles such as “The Flash,” “Fantastic Four” and “Captain America,” and the best-selling miniseries “Kingdom Come.” In 2011, his relaunch of the Marvel series “Daredevil” with artist Paolo Rivera earned him both an Eisner Award and Harvey Award for Best Writer. Waid is also the founder of the free digital comics website Thrillbent and the former editor-in-chief and chief creative officer of Boom! Studios, where he wrote titles such as “Irredeemable” and “Incorruptible.”

Mark Waid speaking at the WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif., March 31, 2017. (Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia) Mark Waid signing an issue of “Superman: Birthright” during the WonderCon, Feb. 10, 2006. (177, Flickr, Wikipedia) Mark Waid at the New York Comic Convention, 2010. (Photo by Luigi Novi, Nightscream, Wikipedia)

