James Spann: Freeze warning for many Alabama counties tonight

WINDY, COLD MARCH DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the upper 40s and low 50s across Alabama this afternoon with a strong northwest wind, making it feel colder. We have a mix of sun and clouds; the sky will become clear tonight.

We have a freeze warning in effect tonight for north and parts of central Alabama.

Winds will die down late tonight, and with a clear sky radiational cooling will push temperatures down into the upper 20s and low 30s for most places by daybreak tomorrow, with frost likely down into parts of south Alabama.

Then, during the day tomorrow, the sky will be sunny with a high around 60 degrees. Friday will be dry with a partly sunny sky; we reach the upper 60s by Friday afternoon, close to average for late March in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, and we will mention the chance of a few showers Saturday afternoon and Saturday night as a compact weather system passes north of Alabama. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be fairly light. Then, on Sunday, just a small risk of a shower as a weak surface boundary drifts down into south central Alabama. The weekend will be mild, with highs in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are likely Monday as a short wave passes through; the day will be much cooler, with temperatures in the 50s. Then, midweek looks dry and mild with few, if any, showers.

