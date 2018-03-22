Can’t Miss Alabama remembers the legacy of coach Paul Bryant with other exciting events

Can’t Miss Alabama’s spring of events are going to be a blast!

‘Bear Country’

The theatrical production, “Bear Country,” by Michael Vigilant is underway through Sunday, March 25 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The play celebrates the life and legacy of Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. The event is part of Alabama 200, the state’s bicentennial, a three-year celebration of the people, places and events that make up the state’s history. 2018 is the designated year to “Honor Our People.” This year is the 35th anniversary of Bryant’s passing.

For tickets, click here.

To learn more about the productions, visit the website.

The play celebrates the life and legacy of Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. (Contributed) This year is the 35th anniversary of Bryant’s passing. (Contributed) The event is part of Alabama 200, the state’s bicentennial, a three-year celebration of the people, places and events that make up the state’s history. (Contributed)

Greensboro Spring Festival

Warm weather is bound to bring people out to the Greensboro Spring Festival Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music, arts and crafts, games and children’s activities are planned. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow the event on Facebook.

BBQ & Blue Jeans

The perfect spring break is at the 21st annual BBQ & Blue Jeans event March 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment includes live music, barbecue and silent and live auctions. Tickets for singles are $40 and tickets for couples are $70. The proceeds will benefit DCH Foundation’s Help and Hope Patient Assistance Fund for cancer patients.

Follow BBQ & Blue Jeans on Facebook.

The barbecue is at the Water Oaks Farm located at 4922 McWright’s Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa.

Romeo & Juliet’

Opera Birmingham presents “Romeo and Juliet” March 23 and March 25 at Samford University’s Wright Center. In this Shakespeare play, a young couple is determined to be together despite the long-standing feud between their families. James Valenti portrays Romeo and Melinda Whittington portrays Juliet. (The cast is subject to change.) The play is sung in French with projected English translations. The performance features the Opera Birmingham Chorus and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.operabirmingham.org.

Follow this link for directions.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 205-322-6737.

Romeo & Juliet Piano Dress Rehearsal 3 – Oct. 29, 2011 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion of the Los Angeles County Music Center. (Photo / Robert Millard) Houston Grand Opera 2004-2005 – Production Romeo and Juliet. (Photo / Brett Coomer)

‘The Lion King’

Disney’s Tony Award-winning musical “The Lion King” is presented through April 1 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Follow the adventurous life of young Simba after he takes over the throne for his father, Mufasa.

Click here for tickets.

Mobile Cajun Cook-Off

Mobile’s 4th annual Cajun Cook-off is Saturday, March 24. Attendees will enjoy live music, games and giveaways. Proceeds will go to the Child Advocacy Center. The gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 to $15. Children 6 and under are free with a paid ticket. Pets are not allowed. For details, call 251-432-1101.

Follow the event on Facebook.

The cook-off is in Cathedral Square at 300 Conti St. in Mobile.

Mobile’s 4th annual Cajun Cook-off is Saturday, March 24 2016 Presenting sponsors – Mobile Cajun Cook-off – Cunningham Bounds, LLC. (Contributed) Chef Steve Zucker of Dauphin’s Winner of the 2017 cook off. (Contributed)

Ryan Balthrop and Friends. (Contributed)

KJ & Noell are enjoying the Mobile Cajun Cook-off. (Contributed) Mobile’s 4th annual Cajun Cook-off is Saturday, March 24.. (Contributed)

Attendees will enjoy live music, games and giveaways. (Contributed)

Festival of Tulips

Festival of Tulips is underway through April 7 at American Village. Choose from more than 100,000 tulips, including “Big Red,” “Best Red,” “Kingsblood,” “Best Pink,” “Menton” and “Pink Squared.” The event will offer colonial games and other family-friendly entertainment. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. Cameras are welcome. Click for tickets and directions. For group tours call, Jodie Wasyluka at 665-3535 ext. 1045.

The American Village is at 3727 Highway 119 in Montevallo.

For inclement weather, visit the website.

D.L. Hughley

Actor, comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley will perform at the Stardome Comedy Club March 23-25. Hughley is an original member of the “Kings of Comedy.” He is known for his hit show, “The Hughleys.” Admission is $38 and VIP tickets are $68. Showtimes are Friday at 9:45 p.m., Saturday 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the website or call 205-444-0008.

The Stardome is located at 1818 Data Drive in Hoover.