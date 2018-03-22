Experts discuss the state of healthcare in Birmingham

Few industries are as important to Birmingham as healthcare.

With that in mind, BHM BIZ magazine put together a panel of experts this morning at the Birmingham School of Law to discuss the state of the industry in the Magic City.

Scott McGlaun, senior vice president and chief information officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama; Dr. Sameer Ather, president and CEO of XpertDox; Whitt Israel, CEO of ICONN Orthopedics; William W. Horton, attorney with Jones Walker; and Sae Evans, CPA at Warren Averett, were on the panel.

You can watch highlights of the discussion below.

Highlights from BHM BIZ Healthcare in Birmingham discussion from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

If you want to see the full discussion, which was carried live on Alabama NewsCenter’s Facebook page, you can watch it below.

Roundtable discussion on the state and future of healthcare in Birmingham and Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.