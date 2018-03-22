James Spann: A few showers for Alabama this weekend

James Spann: Alabama stays dry today, tomorrow from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD MORNING: Temperatures are generally at or below freezing over the northern third of the state this morning with a clear sky and light wind; with a good supply of sunshine today we project a high at or just over 60 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be cold again, but most places stay above freezing with a low in the mid to upper 30s. Colder pockets, however, will reach the low 30s again.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be dry; with a partly sunny sky the high will be in the upper 60s. Then, on Saturday, clouds increase during the day, and we will mention a chance of showers by late afternoon into Saturday night as a compact system passes north of the state. Moisture will be fairly limited, and rain amounts should be on the light side. Probably no thunder.

A surface boundary will stall out over central Alabama Sunday, so we will need to continue to mention a risk of showers, but again it won’t be a washout. The sky will be mostly cloudy Sunday, and highs both days will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A wedge front will move in from the east, and at this point Monday looks cool and wet, with periods of rain and temperatures holding in the 50s all day. Then an upper ridge builds, and Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with a warming trend. The Global Forecast System is printing a high near 80 degrees here on Wednesday. Later in the week, a fairly vigorous system brings showers and storms by Thursday and Thursday night; we will need to monitor that for severe weather potential in coming days.

STORM SURVEYS: So far, National Weather Service offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have identified 11 tornadoes that touched down in our state Monday and Monday night; the Riddles Bend tornado in St. Clair and Etowah counties was an EF-2; the strongest was the EF-3 that tore through Jacksonville. That one had a 34.29-mile-long path in Alabama, and it continued into Georgia.

