On this day in Alabama history: Ruben Studdard won ‘American Idol’

May 21, 2003

Ruben Studdard is a pop/rhythm and blues/soul/gospel singer. During the “American Idol” competition, he was fondly dubbed the “Velvet Teddy Bear,” and was noted for his 205 Flava jerseys, which represented his hometown of Birmingham. Studdard’s Idol performances were recognized by well-known artists, such as Lionel Richie, Neil Sedaka, Robin Gibb, Luther Vandross and Gladys Knight. He won the contest over runner-up Clay Aiken with 134,000 votes out of 24,000,000 cast that night.

Studdard debuted his first album, Soulful, in December, 2003, on the Billboard 200 album chart. It sold more than 400,000 copies in its first week. He received a Grammy nomination that same month for best R&B male vocal performance for “Superstar,” and won the NAACP’s “Best New Artist” award in March, 2004. With his latest project, Studdard honors R&B legend Luther Vandross, to whom Studdard has often been compared.

Studdard sang for the first time at age 3 at Rising Star Baptist Church in Birmingham. He graduated from Alabama A&M in 2000 with a major in voice studies and launched his musical career by singing in the Birmingham-based jazz/R&B band, Just a Few Cats.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

American Idol Finalist Ruben Studdard poses during the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) Activities Committee present ‘American Idol Live’ featuring the 12 finalist from FOX’s talent search sensation ‘American Idol’ at ATAS’ Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre, on March 8, 2003 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images) Singer Ruben Studdard attends the Soul Train Awards 2013 at the Orleans Arena on November 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET) American Idol finalists Ruben Studdard (C) performs with fellow contestants during the show’s grand finale on May 21, 2003 at the Universal Amphitheatre in Burbank, California. Studdard won the competition to become the new American Idol. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

