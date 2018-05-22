Alabama Legacy Moment: Explorer 1

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Explorer 1
A modified version of the Huntsville-made Jupiter C rocket named Juno I propelled the first U.S. satellite, Explorer 1, into orbit. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Explorer 1.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Explorer 1 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

