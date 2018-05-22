Alabama Power beats other utilities when it comes to consumer trust, study shows

Alabama Power scored better than others in the utility industry when it comes to consumer trust, according to a new study by a Massachusetts-based customer-experience research and consulting firm.

The Temkin Group just released its 2018 Temkin Trust Ratings, based on a study of 10,000 U.S. consumers. The report measures the level of trust that consumers have with 318 companies across 20 industries. It is the eighth year for the annual study.

In a news release about the study, Temkin cited Alabama Power among eight companies that scored at least 15 points above their industry average. Other standouts in their respective industries included USAA, TRICARE, Advantage Rent A Car, Regions Bank, and Navy Federal Credit Union.

Four TV/Internet service providers earned the lowest ratings in the study: Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Optimum and Cox Communications.

“When it comes to earning consumer trust, TV/Internet service providers are failing miserably. They let down customers so regularly that they’ve fostered an environment of deep mistrust,” Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group, said in the news release.

In additional to utilities and TV/Internet service providers, industries examined in the study included computers and tablets; insurance, investments, credit cards, health plans, streaming media, wireless, airlines, hotels, retailers, fast food, rental cars, supermarkets, parcel delivery, TV and appliances, auto dealers, and software firms.

Other highlights from the study:

• The supermarket industry earned the highest average score, followed by investment firms, insurance companies and auto dealers.

• TV/Internet service providers earned the lowest average – well below the next lowest industry, health plans.

• Seven companies scored trust ratings that were 15 or more points below their industry averages: Days Inn, Sears, San Diego Gas & Electric, CarMax, Wells Fargo, Motel 6 and Spirit Airlines.

• Between 2017 and 2018, Showtime was the company that improved the most. Six other companies improved by seven or more points: Taco Bell, Whirlpool, Pizza Hut, Foot Locker, Family Dollar and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

• Between 2017 and 2018, Appalachian Power Company saw the steepest decline in trust. Eight other companies declined by 15 or more points: Spirit Airlines, Michael’s, Jeep, CarMax, Fox Rent A Car, Haier, PSE&G and HSBC.

Alabama Power also scored above the utility industry average in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, released in March. That study rates customer experience based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers. The top performers among utilities in the study were Georgia Power and Florida Power & Light.