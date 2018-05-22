On this day in Alabama history: Novelist Florence Glass Palmer died

May 22, 1977

Florence Glass Palmer wrote her best-known work, “Spring Will Come Again,” in 1940. It is based on the life of her parents and is a snapshot of how the South worked to rebuild after the social and economic devastation of the Civil War. Her first novel, “Life and Miss Celeste,” was written in 1937.

Born in Uniontown on Feb. 16, 1895, Palmer was the seventh of nine children. After graduating from Judson College in Marion, she received a bachelor’s degree in 1915 and a master’s degree in 1916 from Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and then returned to Uniontown to teach Latin and mathematics at the local high school. After her marriage, Palmer and her husband settled in Pensacola, Florida, where she wrote her two books. Palmer died of congestive heart failure on May 22, 1977.

