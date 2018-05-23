On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Power’s Smith Dam dedicated

May 23, 1961

Construction of Smith Dam started on Nov. 25, 1957. The $29 million project was dedicated on May 23, 1961, and was named for company president Lewis M. Smith, who played an instrumental role in the planning and design process. The earth-and-rock-filled structure is 2,200 feet long and 300 feet tall, and is one of the largest dams of its kind in the eastern United States.

Lewis Smith Lake was formed as a result of the construction of the dam. The 21,200-acre lake passes through portions of Cullman, Walker and Winston counties in north central Alabama and provides added recreational opportunities for the area.

