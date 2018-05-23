Neighborhoods USA conference kicks off with Birmingham as its host

The Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) conference is underway in Birmingham. This marks the 43rd year for the conference and the third time it has been hosted in the Magic City.

About 1,000 conference attendees, or neighborhood representatives, are expected from 33 states and countries such as Japan and Nigeria. This includes leaders from Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.

The annual event, hosted at the Sheraton Hotel, features a series of panels, workshops and collaborative events with the goal of encouraging networking and sharing of best practices.

With NUSA‘s stop in Birmingham this year, the Magic City has hosted the group more than any other city in the conference’s history.

“NUSA’s commitment to growing neighborhoods perfectly aligns with Birmingham’s current mission to build an inclusive city,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “This is an opportunity for all our 99 neighborhoods to collaborate, absorb new ideas and have their voices heard.”

Thursday morning, Woodfin will join New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba for a panel discussion titled “Rebirth, Recreate, Revitalize: How New Leaders are Re-energizing and Rebuilding Neighborhood Pride in the South.” These mayors, all elected in 2017, will share what’s new and what’s working in their communities.

This year’s conference will feature NUSA‘s first Youth Conference, which will put into the hands of young people practical knowledge regarding how neighborhoods and local governments partner to improve communities. It will also include diversity training, a mock election and the opportunity to meet and greet city officials from across the country.

The Park at Wood Station, a development of 64 townhouses, is a major step in the revitalization of Birmingham's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Also, Woodlawn is one of four finalists for Best Neighborhood Program. It is the only community in the state that made it to the finals and will compete Friday morning at 10.

Support from corporate partners is also key for the NUSA conference. “Alabama Power is proud to support events such as these because, in this setting, neighborhood leaders have an opportunity to collaborate on a larger scale in order to find effective solutions for growing prosperous communities,” said Alabama Power Birmingham Division Vice President Jonathan Porter. “Not only are they sharing with one another, but they can glean fresh perspectives from neighborhood leaders from all over the nation.”

The conference wraps up Sunday, May 26. NUSA is a national nonprofit organization committed to building and strengthening neighborhood organizations.