Here are some Alabama and national statistics worth noting this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in military service. It traces its roots back to observances and Decoration Day events after the Civil War.

Decoration Day – a day that the war dead were honored with flowers and grave decorations – was initially set on May 30 to allow for the blooming of flowers throughout the country, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. After World War I, the holiday was expanded to include all who died in U.S. wars. In 1971, it was declared a national holiday with the last Monday of May designated as the official Memorial Day.

With that in mind, here are two infographics to mark the holiday weekend in Alabama via WalletHub data.





